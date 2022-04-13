NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, and the Winnipeg Jets

Matthew Knies to meet with the Leafs

Darren Dreger: Matthew Knies is expected to meet with Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas today.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Knies:

“He’s obviously a player we’re excited about. He’s had a monster season in college hockey, not just college hockey but World Juniors, Olympics. He’s really made his mark. We’re very excited about him and having him in the organization.

Obviously, we’re going through a process right now and sorting through what’s going to be the next step for him. Our focus remains what’s happening here. When the time is right for him, of course we’ll welcome him, this season, down the line, whenever it may be. They’re going to go through that process.”

Wild wouldn’t mind signing a top prospect and a college free agent

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild are hopeful to be able to sign goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt soon and bring him to North America for the start of next season.

Michael Russo: The Wild would love to sign college free agent Ben Meyers.

Would a new voice get Scheifele going again?

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: There has been speculation about Mark Scheifele‘s future in Winnipeg, a decision that would be tough for GM Kevin Cheveldayoff.

Scheifele isn’t having a lot of success since Dave Lowry took over behind the bench from Paul Maurice. Will Lowry have the interim tag removed or will they have a different head coach next season?

The Jets are obviously a better team when Scheifele is engaged, so maybe they just need to find the right voice to get him going.

Jets should move a defenseman or two this offseason

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press: Josh Morrissey should be the only Winnipeg Jets defenseman that is untouchable.

They should test the trade market for Brenden Dillon, Nate Schmidt, Dylan DeMelo and Neal Pionk. Moving two of those contracts would provide some room to fix other areas and open up roster spots for younger defensemen.