NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Mitch Marner and Jacob Markstrom

The Toronto Maple Leafs won’t ask Mitch Marner to waive his no-move but…

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: The Toronto Maple Leafs have let teams know that they are willing to trade anyone aside from Auston Matthews and William Nylander. The Maple Leafs aren’t going to ask Mitch Marner to waive his no-movement clause but that doesn’t mean they aren’t interested in trading him.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving wants to build a better, tougher playoff team according to some close to the GM.

The Leafs will talk to teams about Marner, and if they get an offer that meets their ask, they’ll start talking to Marner and try to convince him that a move is a good idea. If the Leafs can’t find a deal or Marner won’t waive, the Leafs will have more work to do to fix their blue line and find help in net.

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Do the Toronto Maple Leafs have the assets to land Jacob Markstrom?

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving signed Jacob Markstrom to his $6 million per season deal back when he was the GM of the Calgary Flames. Markstrom’s .905 save percentage was just above average, but his underlying numbers were better.

If the Maple Leafs were to be able to trade for him, he could play 50-55 games or less and bridge until Joseph Woll is ready/able to remain healthy.

Would the Leafs be able to offer the Flames a better package than the New Jersey Devils or the Ottawa Senators? The Leafs have the 23rd overall pick, the Devils hold No. 10, and the Senators have No. 7 and 25.

The Flames would want a top prospect as well. The Leafs aren’t moving Easton Cowan and likely not Fraser Minton. Would Topi Niemela, Nikita Grebyonkin or Dennis Hildeby interest the Flames? What about Nick Robertson or Timothy Liljegren?

Would a first and Liljegren be enough? Seems unlikely.

Would the Flames be willing to retain any salary? Could the sides expand the deal to include a defenseman like Rasmus Andersson or MacKenzie Weegar?

NHL Rumors: How Difficult Would it be for the Toronto Maple Leafs to Trade Mitch Marner?

If the Flames and Leafs can’t work out a Markstrom deal, other options for the Leafs could include Linus Ullmark (very unlikely), John Gibson, Juuse Saros, and Laurent Brossoit.