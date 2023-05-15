NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – O’Reilly, Tavares, Acciari and Bunting

Sounds like Ryan O’Reilly will test free agency

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA forward Ryan O’Reilly said he hasn’t thought much about free agency yet. It sounded like he’s looking to test the open market when free agency opens on July 1st than to sign an extension with the Leafs beforehand.

Steven Ellis: O’Reilly on the Maple Leafs: “this organization is incredible. You see the players they have… Such an amazing place. I’m so thankful I was brought into it. Just to be part of this organization is an amazing thing but I will have some decisions to make.”

John Tavares not looking to leave

Michael Augello: Maple Leafs forward John Tavares when asked if he would consider waiving his no-movement clause this offseason: “I love it here.” Doesn’t should like he’s interested in leaving Toronto.

Noel Acciari would like to stay

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs pending UFA forward Noel Acciari on if he’d re-sign with the Maple Leafs: “I’d love too.”

Michael Bunting hasn’t thought about free agency

TSN: Bunting said that he and the Maple Leafs didn’t have any contract extension talks during the season.

TSN: Bunting on his chances of returning to the Maple Leafs”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“This is the unfortunate part of this business. When contracts are up and decisions have to be made.

I’m going to be honest, I haven’t really thought about it. It’s been only a couple days. I’ll kind of let my agent handle that stuff going on, and kind of be ready to make a decision when the time comes. But, I’m not really sure.

With that being said, coming home, playing in Toronto has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, to play for this team and put the jersey over my head.

So, it’s been pretty special to play here, and it’s been even more special being with this group of guys. I’m sure you’ve heard many guys say that we’re very close. This is definitely the closest team I’ve ever been on, so it’s been special every day and I definitely haven’t taken it for granted.”