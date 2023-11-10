NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Patrick Kane

The Toronto Maple Leafs likely looking for a defenseman but they need better commitment from their players

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Toronto Maple Leafs are checking out the trade front and GM Brad Treliving is likely looking at defensemen. Their goaltending has been inconsistent and they’ve had injuries on their blue line.

“There hasn’t been a consistent commitment to checking or defending and those aren’t things that a general manager can fix via trade at this point of the regular season. What needs to happen is the forwards have to buy in, there has to be a commitment to tighten things up where the head coach can hold those who aren’t willing to do that accountable.”

The Ottawa Senators haven’t reached out to teams yet

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the Ottawa Senators haven’t started reaching out to teams looking for permission to speak with potential GM candidates. Steve Staios did say they have an idea of people they’d like to talk to. Staios is also a candidate.

“The key is from Staios’ perspective is that they want to stay nimble, they don’t want to box themselves in during this process. They’re going to take their time to figure it out.”

Patrick Kane‘s list may be down to three to five teams

TSN: Chris Johnston thinks Patrick Kane list of teams is between three and five and in the Eastern Conference. Kane and his agent Pat Brisson will keep talking to teams looking for the best fit.

“We’re talking about his hometown Buffalo Sabres or the New York Rangers, where Kane finished last season after his trade from the Chicago Blackhawks. The Detroit Red Wings who are off to a great start and have Alex DeBrincat, his former linemate, who is doing well there. Finally, the Florida Panthers fresh off their appearance in the Stanley Cup Final last year where there’s ties between him and general manager Bill Zito.”

Adrian Dater: Have been hearing that the Colorado Avalanche are after Patrick Kane but he might have to take less money than he would elsewhere. The Avs could use a top-six winger.