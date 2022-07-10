NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and the Edmonton Oilers

Leafs and Senators talking Murray

Elliotte Friedman: Trade talks involving the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators about Matt Murray have intensified. Talks continue.

Bruce Garrioch: The Matt Murray trade talk picked up at the draft.

David Alter: May depend on what the cost is to acquire Murry. They’d be buying low. Since being with the Senators, he’s been on the injured list seven times.

Michael Augello: “If #Leafs get Ottawa to retain $$ and take back someone like Justin Holl, getting a two-time Cup winner for the salary equal to a backup would be a risk worth taking.”

Dubas meets with Campbell

Darren Dreger: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas met with Jack Campbell yesterday. It was a friendly but unproductive meeting. So, nothing has really changed.

Down to the Leafs and Oilers for Campbell?

James Mirtle: Likely down to Maple Leafs vs the Oilers for Jack Campbell.

Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets: The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs will be bidding for Jack Campbell, unless the Leafs can strike a deal with him before Wednesday.

There hasn’t been much negotiation between the Leafs and Campbell.

Darcy Keumper is basically the only other free agent starter.

Leafs GM Kyle Dubas checked in on Ottawa Senators Matt Murray and Minnesota Wild’s Cam Talbot. When leaving the draft, Dubas made it sound like Campbell is now his first priority.

“You get a good sense of where the market’s at, where it’s going, and who is available. What the cost is going to be in trade,” Dubas said. “Now we’ll work through our own situation with Jack and then, if it gets to that point, we’ll work the situation with the remaining free agents.”

The Oilers are believed to be interested in Campbell and could be willing to offer him five years at $5 million per.

The Washington Capitals could be eyeing Kuemper as their next starter.

Murray would waive to go to the Oilers or Maple Leafs. He nixed a deal to Buffalo.