NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Vancouver Canucks

Options for the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares

Erik Duhatschek of The Athletic: Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares has another year left on his contract at an $11 million cap hit. Don’t see the Maple Leafs asking him to waive his no-movement clause or buying him out. Can see them eventually signing the 33-year-old at a reduced rate.

The Leafs could let him walk if they can’t reach an extension, but he will have made over $121 million in his career, so making as much money as he can on his next deal may not be a priority.

He could sign a real team-friendly deal with the Leafs to allow them the cap space to fill holes in their roster.

The Leafs will have another year of four really big contracts but some flexibility could come the following year.

No Need For The NHL To Expand the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sidney Crosby will likely be extended but …

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Pittsburgh Pengers forward Sidney Crosby has one year left on his contract at $8.7 million. Many expect the two sides to work out an extension this offseason as the Penguins will look to retool. Next year will be Crosby’s 20th in the league.

If Crosby isn’t looking to extend in Pittsburgh, would think that he would let GM Kyle Dubas know this offseason so they could look at moving him to a Stanley Cup contender this offseason – maybe to the Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning or the Vegas Golden Knights. He’s more than likely saying in Pittsburgh though.

NHL Rumors: Will the Vancouver Canucks be able to afford pending UFA Dakota Joshua?

Could Arturs Silvos be a backup option for the Vancouver Canucks next season or will Casey DeSmith be back?

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Arturs Silovs is having a little more consistency in the NHL than he did in the AHL this season. Casey DeSmith has the backup position set when Thatcher Demko returns, but beyond this season it may get interesting.

DeSmith is a pending UFA and coming off a $1.8 million, the median salary for an NHL backup. The Canucks could look to sign him to an extension before July 1st but that may depend on the cost. The median backup cost could be $2 million next year.

Silovs is a pending RFA and will be waiver-exempt next year. The Canucks could looking for a backup in the $1.5-$2 million range and let Silovs continue to develop the AHL. If they think Silovs is ready to backup in the NHL, they’ll have even more cap flexibility.