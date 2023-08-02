NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Rodion Amirov, and Becoming Cap Compliant

Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov trending in the right direction

Nick Barden of The Hockey News: Salavat Yulaev general director Rinat Bashirov to Sports-Express on Toronto Maple Leafs prospects Rodion Amirov, who signed a one-year deal with the team back in May to stay in Russia and continue treatment.

“He continues treatment, there is a positive trend,” Bashirov said. “He has full confidence that he will go on the ice. Of course, if Rodion played for us, it would be a completely different team.

“I can tell that he has matured a lot. He continues to work, his parents and we support him very much, and, of course, Rodion took the signing of the contract positively. We pray for him. I believe that he will return, we are all waiting for him.”

David Alter of The Hockey News: With Matt Murray and Jake Muzzin headed to the LTIR, the Toronto Maple Leafs still need to shed some salary to become cap compliant. GM Brad Treliving has hinted that he could be looking at altering their blue line a bit as well.

With the 23 man roster the Leafs are just under $1.3 million over the cap. If they were to send down Nick Robertson who is waiver exempt, it would only clear just under $800,000. Pontus Holmberg is also waiver exempt and they could lose another $800,000. That would put them with $300,000 in cap space with a 21 man roster. Matthew Knies is waiver exempt but likely not going to the AHL.

Dylan Gambrell has a $775,000 salary and is not waiver exempt but may not make the team.

Cap Summary Projection

LTIR – Matt Murray at $4,687,500 and Jake Muzzin at $5,625,000

Total LTIR = $10,312,500