NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and the Ottawa Senators

Two Maple Leafs questions

Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star: (mailbag) Not sure how much trading Mitch Marner now would help the team. Trading his cap hit a couple of years ago would have allowed them to keep some free agents that left. The cap is starting to go up now and is no longer flat, so the money aspect isn’t as impactful. Many teams would be interested.

Right-handed defensemen that could be available that might interest the Leafs include Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun (health issues), San Jose Sharks Erik Karlsson (out-of-range salary), Anaheim Ducks John Klingberg (out-of-range salary) and New Jersey Devils Damon Severson (Devils playing well and may not be available).

Marek with the latest on Bo Horvat

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts last night on the Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Bo Horvat.

“Okay, he’s one of the hottest players in the NHL. In his last three games he’s had multi-goal games. Only Petri Skriko and Alexander Mogilny have done that before for the Vancouver Canucks. Also ten of Vancouver’s 38 goals this season have been scored by captain Bo Horvat and he’s on an expiring deal.

There’s been no moving of the needle whatsoever in the contract talks and I think Ron, people are starting to get really curious here what the Vancouver will decide on his fate, either in Vancouver or elsewhere.”

Ottawa Senators sale could heat up after American Thanksgiving

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on the Ottawa Senators being up for sale.

“Alright, the Nations capital, there are a lot of people a buzz there. They’re playing tonight with the news of what could potentially to the team.

I think it’s too early to say who the new owners will be, but the expectation is that things will heat up around American Thanksgiving or just after and they’ll really start to get that process seriously moving. ”

Bruce Garrioch: “Jeff York of Farmboy is trying to put together a group of investors to purchase the #Sens. Not all are local and he has met with the league. The NHL would prefer one owner with a large majority. This is a massive deal.”