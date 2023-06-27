NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – William Nylander, Auston Matthews and their first-round pick

On the Toronto Maple Leafs contract talks with William Nylander and Auston Matthews

TSN: Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger on Insider Trading talk about the latest news on Toronto Maple Leafs and their attempts to extend William Nylander and Auston Matthews.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ryan Rishaug: “And Pierre, for Brad Treliving important business to work his way through in the form of two contracts, Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

What’s the latest on the 40-goal man, Nylander?

NHL Rumors: Should the Boston Bruins consider trading Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman?

LeBrun: “So the expectations that Brad Treliving will meet with his agent Lewis Gross here before the end of the week while they’re in Nashville. No surprise there.

Clock is ticking. On July 1st, a modified no-trade clause that kicks in for William Nylander. The Leafs want to have an idea. They’ve had preliminary talks with him but they want to have a better idea of what it will cost to sign him to an extension.

In the meantime, I know there are teams that have talked to the Leafs about William Nylander. Makes sense for Toronto to make sure they have dual tracks happening here. Can we sign or do we have to trade him?”

Dreger: “Brad Treliving is a busy NHL general manager, we know that, that’s always been his style. Not only is he negotiating top priority contracts here, he’s also making trade calls.

To Pierre’s point, I believe he’s already met with Judd Muldaver who represents Auston Matthews here in Nashville. Undoubtedly, no different than Nylander. Those conversations, negotiations likely going to continue over the course of this week.

It’s expected that Matthews is going to extend with Maple Leafs and he’s certainly given Toronto that indication, but could it happen by July 1st? Well, Toronto would appreciate if that would happen but I don’t think that Matthews necessarily feels he has to be on that timeline.”

Could the Maple Leafs trade their first-round pick?

TSN: Chris Johnston said the Maple Leafs would consider trading their first-round pick for immediate help but could trade back if they don’t find a deal they like.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Chris Johnston: “Well here at the draft the Leafs don’t have to much draft capital. The one they do have is No. 28 on Wednesday night, and do think that’s one they do consider moving.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson

They’ll look to see what’s out there player wise and if not that, do be surprised to see them move back in the draft as a way to add additional picks as they do arrive here with just three selections.”