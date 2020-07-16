NHL Rumors: Trade And Draft Options For The Detroit Red Wings

Trade options for the Detroit Red Wings

Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News: The Detroit Red Wings have $46.2 million committed to 11 players for next season. They’ll have to make some decisions on their 12 restricted free agents. Some will be back and they’ll have salary cap space available to make trades with cap-strapped teams.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues, and Toronto Maple Leafs will be among the teams looking to shed some salary.

Some players who may interest the Red Wings. GM Steve Yzerman is definitely familiar with players from the Lightning.

Tyler Johnson – Lightning – Four years at $5 million.

Yanni Gourde – Lightning – Five years at $5.16 million. Goals dipped to 10 this year but could thrive with a bigger role.

Alex Killorn – Lightning – Three years at $4.45 million. Career-high 26 games this year but is 30.

Tristan Jarry – Penguins – 25-year old RFA. Made $675,000 this year. Will the Penguins decide to keep Jarry or Murray?

Matt Murray – Penguins – 26-year old RFA. Made $3.75 million this year. Two time Stanley Cup winner.

Jake Allen – Blues – 29-years old with one-year left at $4.35 million.

Jaden Schwartz – Blues – 28-year old has a year left at $5.35 million. Blues can’t keep everyone.

Kasperi Kapanen – Maple Leafs – Two years left at $3.2 million.

Andreas Johnsson – Maple Leafs – Three years left at $3.4 million.

Draft options for the Red Wings at No. 4

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: (mailbag) The Detroit Red Wings hold the No. 4 pick in the draft. Yaroslav Askarov is the top-rated goaltender and the Red Wings could use a goalie of the future but goaltenders rarely get drafted that early nowadays. Carey Price in 2005 was the last goalie to be picked in the top 10.

The Red Wings at No. 4 will likely be choosing from Jamie Drysdale, Cole Perfetti, Marco Rossi, Lucas Raymond and Alexander Holtz.

Ansar Khan of MLive: The Red Wings could get some extra viewings of Lucas Raymond and Alexander Holtz before the draft as their season is set to begin on September 19th.