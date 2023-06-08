NHL Rumors: Trade talk picking up, Kings, Predators, and the Oilers

Trade talk picking up

Darren Dreger: General managers are saying that talk has picked up and will likely get busier leading up to the NHL draft later this month.

The salary cap only going up a $1 million appears to have encouraged teams to be a little more aggressive.

NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Could the Kings-Predators revisit Juuse Saros trade talks?

David Pagnotta: The Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators did talk during the season about goaltender Juuse Saros. This was before the Kings had acquired Joonas Korpisalo and Vladislav Gavrikov at the trade deadline.

The trade package had involved multiple first-round picks and prospects.

wonders if the Kings would revisit trade talks with the Predators about Saros or if that potential deal has passed.

Don’t expect any big moves for the Edmonton Oilers this offseason

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Ryan Rishaug said on the Got Yer Back podcast said that Edmonton Oilers fans shouldn’t expect any big moves this offseason, adding:

“Oilers fans are going to be, ‘What the hell?’”

Rishaug added:

“I would probably press pause on any major moves on the blueline and just let ‘er go. This was the best team in the league from February on with that blueline. They didn’t get out-of-this-world goaltending and that was the same blueline that did that. So I wouldn’t necessarily over-react.”

He adds that the Oilers will likely wait closer to the trade deadline to see where they are at and what this may need to add.

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Edmonton Oilers

Oilers GM Ken Holland basically said last week not to expect any big moves this offseason.

wonder if it’s possible that the Oilers might be able to move defenseman Cody Ceci for a draft pick and use the $3.25 million in space for a forward that could play on the top-two lines.