NHL Rumors: Trade Talk Should Pick Up Soon, and the Potential Financial Repercussions

NHL trade talk has been slow but should pick up soon

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Now that Evander Kane may be off the of the San Jose Sharks books, there was some speculation that they may sign Tomas Hertl to a long-term extension. That might be premature at this time.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche will be tied to many trade rumors.

Some think the Arizona Coyotes would want to send Jakob Chychrun to the Eastern Conference. His contract makes think the Hurricanes. Jeff Marek has mentioned the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and St. Louis Blues.

Trade talk has been quiet of late with all the COVID and salary cap issues teams are having, but that should change over the next week or so.

Wonder if Max Domi to the Boston Bruins makes sense for them.

Don’t think that the Dallas Stars and John Klingberg are that far apart, but the injuries and wear and tear that both Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin have had after they signed eight-year deals as 28-year olds, maybe giving the Stars pause on another eight-year deal. Hard to see the Stars trading Klingberg if they are right in the playoff hunt.

Could the salary cap remain flat next season?

NHL: The postponing of games and attendance restrictions in Canadian have some concerned about the financial repercussions according to Chris Johnston.

“Well, I’m not sure where the NHL is at, but what I can tell you is there’s a number of teams out there that are concerned now that we’re going to be facing a flat-cap environment heading into next year, in large part due to all those restrictions in the Canadian rinks.

At this point the NHL is sticking to that $82.5 million dollar projection it gave at last month’s board of governors meeting. Bill Daly telling me today that he’s not going to refresh those projections just yet, but other teams around the league are starting to prepare that it might still stay flat at $81.5 million just because there so many games to be rescheduled, and no clarity yet on when fans can be back in the buildings in Canada.”