NHL Rumors: Travis Sanheim, Erik Karlsson and William Nylander

Travis Sanheim likely staying in Philly

Anthony Di Marco: Two different sources have said that Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim is “in the clear” with regards to a trade

David Pagnotta: The Flyers had been aggressively trying to trade Sanheim before the draft. They had been asking for a first-round pick.

Erik Karlsson trade talks have cooled

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: With no deadline to make a deal, trade talk around Erik Karlsson cooled down. Teams found out how much money the Sharks would retain and what they were asking in return.

One executive from a team who wasn’t part of any trade talks said that depending on how much the Sharks retain would influence the return. If the $11.5 million comes down to $9.5 the return would be little, down to $8 they’d get a some return and at $7 million they get a good return. Getting that low would be a lot of the Sharks to retain for the next four years.

Price to high for Maple Leafs UFAs right now

Joshua Kloke: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on their UFAs: “We like our guys…but prices are high right now.”

No buyouts for the Maple Leafs

David Alter: Leafs GM Treliving isn’t expecting them to buy out anyone.

William Nylander asking for more money than the Leafs are comfortable with so far

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs are under no pressure to get an extension in place for William Nylander before July 1st. He has a 10-team no-trade list that kicks in on July 1st. The Leafs would like to know though to get a better idea for future roster decisions.

As of Thursday, Nylander’s ask is higher than what the Maple Leafs can live with. There seems to be a big gap. The sides will keep working away at it.

Trading Nylander if they can’t extend seem like the easy move but that may not be as easy as one would have expected. Teams don’t have a lot of cap room to work with. If they Leafs were to move him, they’d have to find a way to replace his offense.