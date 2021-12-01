NHL Rumors: Trying To Trade Evander Kane Won’t Be Easy For The San Jose Sharks

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane: “From what I heard they’re doing to do this as a 3-way, cause it’s very hard to fit Kane’s salary in on a straight up deal unless you’re taking something back that you may not want.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: If there isn’t anything else that teams should be worried about that hasn’t been made public yet, then we moved his contract and salary – $7 million for three more years after this season. At $7 million there won’t be much interest, but the Sharks have let teams know they would retain half. At $3.5 million the number of interested teams increases. If a third team gets involved and gets the cap hit down to $1.75 million, the number grows.

Kane has a three-team trade list that includes the Winnipeg Jets, which isn’t going to happen.

Kane likely won’t get into AHL game action with the SJ Barracuda until December 11th.

Kevin Kurz: Kane on his future: “I think we have a good plan in place. I’m not going to get into that too much. But I’m looking forward to it.”

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Barracuda head coach Roy Summer on Kane: “The bottom line is he wants to get back to the NHL. And you know, this is the first time he’s ever been in the minors, so it’s probably kind of a shock to him. But I think he knows if he does things the right way that he’ll get back there.”

Emily Kaplan: Agent Dan Milstein is talking to teams to gauge interest in Evander Kane. The Sharks are willing to retain salary but it will still be a tough deal to make. Milstein wouldn’t comment on trade talks.

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: A source has said that there is an Eastern Conference team, and not the New York Rangers that have shown considerable interest in Evander Kane.

Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News: Kane practiced with the San Jose Barracuda for the first time yesterday. Kane spoke to the local media yesterday for the first time since last May.

“I came in today, the same person, the same teammate, the same player that I was and everything went great. I think there’s been a lot of misinformation that’s been said, but I can only control how I work and what I do here, and that’s what I’m doing.”

Kane said that he is fully vaccinated and wouldn’t say why he violated league COVID protocol did say he regrets it and has done his time.

He has a three-team trade list and was asked if he would expand it.