NHL Rumors: UFA Defensemen, Panthers, Jets, Blue Jackets, Avs, and Canadiens

UFA defensemen still available

Frank Seravalli: Inexpensive, depth free agent defensemen that are still available: Mirco Mueller, Madison Bowey, Michael Del Zotto, Ben Hutton, Jan Rutta, Ron Hainsey, Andy Greene, Karl Alzner, and Dmitry Kulikov.

Frank Seravallii: The next higher tier of defensemen: Sami Vatanen, Zdeno Chara, Travis Hamonic, Cody Ceci, Erik Gustafsson.

Teams talking to the Panthers about Weegar

Scott Billeck: Have heard that several teams have spoken with the Florida Panthers about defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

The Winnipeg Jets inquired on Weegar.

Scott Billeck: Weegar would be a nice upgrade for the Jets. He’s a restricted free agent with very good analytics. He has filed for salary arbitration.

Blue Jackets interested in Granlund?

Brian Hedger: A report has the Columbus Blue Jackets interested in Mikael Granlund. They could use another top-six left winger.

Teams couldn’t fit in Hall’s contract

Elliotte Friedman: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said they are interested in having Taylor Hall around long-term.

Adrian Dater: Believe that the Colorado Avalanche offered Taylor Hall a one-year contract at $6.5 million.

Pierre LeBrun: Taylor Hall’s agent Darren Ferris confirmed that the Montreal Canadiens never made an offer for Hall.

L.A. Lariviere: Ferris on the Hall talks.

“There were Vegas, Boston and Nashville,” Ferris confirms. They were all unable to free up space under their ceiling. “Buffalo wasn’t in the picture until the very end. Taylor spoke with (head coach) Ralph Krueger, who he loved playing for in Edmonton. He really likes his style of leading. “Ralph Krueger closed the sale.”

Ferris said that they talked to Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin about Hall, but he didn’t get an offer. The Columbus Blue Jackets cleared out some salary in case they became a finalist for Hall.

The Canadiens didn’t really have the salary cap space without moving out bodies. They have just under $4 million in cap space with 20 players under contract.