NHL Rumors: UFA Notes, Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues

Quick hits on UFAs

The Fourth Period: Unrestricted free agent forwards Trevor Lewis and Justin Abdelkader are getting some interest from multiple teams but it’s believed they aren’t close to signing yet.

The Vancouver Canucks are still interested in defenseman Travis Hamonic. It’s not known if they are close to a deal.

Michael Grabner is talking to teams but he may not decide on where to go until after training camp opens.

The Bruins are still waiting to hear what Zdeno Chara plans on doing. If he doesn’t want to retire and decides he wants to play elsewhere, there is interest from contending teams.

Will the Bruins move on from Chara?

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: (earlier this month) It seems like the Boston Bruins could be willing to move on from defenseman Zdeno Chara on an amicable breakup.

Jakob Zboril is on a one-way contract and they re-signed Kevan Miller at the start of free agency. Attempting to trade for Oliver Ekman-Larsson could be seen as another signal. Urho Vaakanainen could also get a long look.

Jimmy Murphy reported that Chara is getting some interest from other teams including the New York Rangers.

Money range for Hoffman?

Jeremy Rutherford: Would expect that the St. Louis Blues and Mike Hoffman have an agreement on a one-year deal between $3.5 and $4.5 million.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Guessing the Hoffman signs a one-year deal between $4 and $4.5 million.

Hoffman was looking for a big role on a team that is good, and the Blues were looking for a goal scorer to help fill the void while Vladimir Tarasenko is out.

Back when the Ottawa Senators had been looking to trade Hoffman, the Blues explored the idea of acquiring him.