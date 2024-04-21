NHL Rumors: Uncertainty Surrounds Jacob Markstrom’s Future With the Calgary Flames

Danny Austin of the Calgary Herald: Both Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy and goaltender Jacob Markstrom were ‘non-committal’ when talking about Markstrom’s future with the team at their media availability.

Markstrom when asked if he wanted to be a part of the Flames next season if they are focusing more on development and less about winning.

“I don’t know, but what I do know and what I tell you guys every day is I love winning hockey games,” Markstrom said. “That’s the competitive side of me, that’s every time I lace up the skates that’s something I urge and I want to accomplish, I want to win hockey games and I know everyone in that locker room wants to win hockey games and that’s pretty much where my head is at right now.”

The 34-year-old has two years left on his contract. Conroy on if Markstrom will be with them next season.

“Time will tell with everything we’re doing,” Conroy said. “The one thing we’re trying to do is figure out how to move this forward to get to the point where we’re not sitting here talking to you guys right now. You don’t want to know where the end date is … It’s hard to put, today, expectations for what’s going to happen in a month or a day or a week or moving forward.”

Eric Francis: Markstrom when asked if he was ever led to believe that he going to be traded to the New Jersey Devils before the deadline: “I don’t know – I just read what you guys are writing.”

When asked if he had any talks with Flames management about a potential move to the Devils: “I’m not going to go into details here on stage with a bunch of cameras. What we talked about stayed with us and that’s how it’s going to stay. I’m not going to share a personal conversation I had with management”

Markstrom added that he doesn’t think his relationship with Flames management is strained.

Pat Steinberg: Flames forward Nazem Kadri when asked if he would want to go through the retool process.

“For sure. I chose to be here. There were other options for me, but I chose to be here. I still feel that way.”