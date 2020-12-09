NHL Rumors: Unrestricted and Restricted Free Agent Talk Picking Up

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Hockey Central when asked if we are going to start getting some real hockey news going soon.

** NHLrumors.com transcription

“Yeah, I do think so. You know it started, Philadelphia re-signed Philippe Myers to a three-year deal on Tuesday night. You know one of the things that is interesting is that the NHLPA did propose when they were talking about this, is having a slight lift to the salary cap. Not for this season but $500,000 next season and an additional $500,000 the year after. The NHL wouldn’t go for that.

So, the cap is going to be tight, and Dave, there is a chance the cap might not raise for a good chunk, if at all during this CBA. Teams are bracing for it.

So, I think it’s going to be tight. Now, the names you’re going to hear – Andreas Athanasiou, Mike Hoffman, Mikael Granlund. Granlund apparently kind of wants to situate his family, so he’s getting close, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he made his decision in the next few days, and I think there are a number of guys who want to do that.

I’ve been told the action has picked up, and I think the one team I really believe is going to benefit the most out of all this, is going to be Seattle. I think you’re going to see some teams start to talk to Seattle about what they are going to be willing to do to create cap room in the future.”