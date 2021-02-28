NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, and the 2021 NHL Draft

Ducks and Canucks having trouble making the money work

Rick Dhaliwal: Have been hearing that the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks are still talking about forward Jake Virtanen. Ducks Danton Heinen has come up in talks.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Headlines on the Canucks and Ducks trade speculation involving Virtanen.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well it’s been kind of something that has been talked about all week is Jake Virtanen and the Anaheim Ducks. They’ve been dance partners with each other, trying to see if something can fit, and Vancouver twitter did it’s thing today blowing it into a one-for-one deal with Danton Heinen. Right now as it stands at 8:50 PM Eastern Time on Saturday night, I think it’s more not likely than likely that this happens. Quite simply it’s the salary. This is actual cash and not cap hit and the numbers just have to match. The Ducks and Canucks have been trying to work to see what else they could do in this deal to make it work so they could complete it. But as it stands on Saturday night it’s not sounding optimistic. Although they have tried before, all week, and they may try again.”

Teams still fighting to move the draft back

Sportsnet: Teams are still hoping to have the 2021 NHL draft that is scheduled for July 23rd and 24th pushed back according to Chris Johnston.

** NHLRumors.com transcription