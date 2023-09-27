NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and Patrick Kane

The Vancouver Canucks could have a goaltender to move

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Vancouver Canucks goaltending situation and who could be gone.

“I think Casey DeSmith is probably a lock. There’s a familiarity there. Jim Rutherford, Patrik Allvin, they know him from Pittsburgh.

They have some familiarity there. I can’t remember if Rick Tocchet was there or not but, they would have known Casey DeSmith and there’s a reason they went out to get him.

I do think what that does though is it leaves Spencer Martin available. My guess is that there’s going to be a number of teams in the next 10 days that are trying to trade third goalies. Just because they know that they are going to have to lose them on waivers anyway.”

Patrick Kane may not talk to teams until mid-to-late October

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Patrick Kane is four months into his rehab that was given a four to six-month recovery. He continues to work on and off the ice in the Greater Toronto Area.

“But, I also know that the primary agent here, Pat Brisson, continues to get requests from some interested teams, from multiple teams, in fact, just wanting a little bit more medical information. But, I don’t believe that Patrick Kane is going to be in a position where he can interview with the select teams until mid-to-late October. So, there’s still work to get done here.”

Chris Johnston notes that contending teams that would like to sign Kane are close to the cap ceiling or are on LTIR. About two-thirds of the league is in at that boat. Kane is five months short of being a 35+ player.

“Can’t really give him a signing bonus because that bumps up the salary cap hit in the first year. Ultimately, it might come to a team that has an injury in October or perhaps one of the handful that have some cap space right now.”