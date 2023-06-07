NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Boston Bruins

Some defenseman options for the Vancouver Canucks

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Everyone knows the Vancouver Canucks will be moving to move out salary. They’ll be looking to make some changes to their blue line. Projected numbers from Evolving Hockey.

Ideal fit – if the price is right

Luke Schenn – two years, $1.6 million

Carson Soucy – three years, $2.6 million.

Worth a shot

Dmitry Kulikov – one year, $1.7 million.

Interesting, but likely too expensive

Vladislav Gavrikov – four years, $4.6 million.

Damon Severson – six years, $6.2 million.

Ryan Graves – four years, $4.75 million.

Scott Mayfield – four years, $4.6 million.

Connor Clifton – three years, $3.1 million.

Erik Gustafsson – four years, $4.6 million

Veteran gamble

Niko Mikkola – four years, $2.6 million.

Justin Holl – three years, $3.5 million.

Ian Cole – three years, $3 million.

Buyer Beware

Brian Dumoulin – four years, $4.3 million.

Boston Bruins pending UFAs Dmitry Orlov and Tyler Bertuzzi

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Through Google Translate of a Sport-Express report, defenseman Dmitry Orlov is “looking forward” to hitting free agency on July 1st.

“This hasn’t happened to me. I won’t say that it’s scary, but I really look forward to when the market opens, negotiations begin. However, nothing is happening right now. Until July 1, I belong to Boston, so until that time I can only sign a new contract with them. But in a month everything will change. Of course, I would like a long contract, it gives stability and peace of mind. But there are many nuances, you can’t take everything into account.”

The Bruins wouldn’t mind re-signing their trade deadline acquisition in Orlov and Tyler Bertuzzi.

98.5 The Sports Hub reported on Friday that Bruins pending UFA forward Bertuzzi could be looking for $7 million in free agency.

The Bruins are looking to move some salary and one player they could move is defenseman Hampus Lindholm according to producer James Stewart.

“The Bruins are quote “obsessed” with Orlov to the point where they like Orlov more than they like Lindholm. The Bruins might have buyer’s remorse with Lindholm, and he’s available in a trade.”

Forward Taylor Hall and his $6 million for two more years could also be moved for cap reasons.