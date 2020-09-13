NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

From not going anywhere to on the move for the Vancouver Canucks

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Looking at who will be staying and who could be on the move this offseason for the Vancouver Canucks.

Returning for sure – Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller, Alex Edler, Tyler Myers and Tanner Pearson.

Returning… we think – Brock Boeser, and Jacob Markstrom.

Restricted… so likely staying put – Adam Gaudette, Tyler Motte, and Zack MacEwen.

The 50/50 club – Tyler Toffoli, Josh Leivo, Troy Stecher, and Jordie Benn.

The complete wild cards – Loui Eriksson, and Micheal Ferland.

On the block – Jake Virtanen, Brandon Sutter and Jay Beagle.

Expansion compliance watch – Thatcher Demko and Louis Domingue.

Buyout watch – Antoine Roussel.

More likely to move on – Chris Tanev, Oscar Fantenberg and Sven Baertschi

Potential trade options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas could look to free agency to improve the right side of their blue line but he may find better options on the trade market.

Dubas is reportedly asking for a top-four defenseman for goaltender Frederik Andersen. Andreas Johnsson, Alex Kerfoot, the Penguins No. 15 pick or possibly William Nylander could be put up for trade as well.

A look at 15 intriguing trade targets from the Maple Leafs covering all price points.

Aaron Ekblad – Florida Panthers – $7.5-million cap hit through 2024-25

Matt Dumba – Minnesota Wild – $6-million cap hit through 2022-23

Colton Parayko – St. Louils Blues – $5.5-million cap hit through 2021-22

Rasmus Ristolainen – Buffalo Sabres – $5.4-million cap hit through 2021-22

Troy Stecher – Vancouver Canucks – RFA with arbitration rights

Josh Manson – Anaheim Ducks – $4.1-million cap hit through 2021-22

Brett Pesce – Carolina Hurricanes – $4.025-million cap hit through 2023-24

Niklas Hjalmarsson – Arizona Coyotes – $5-million cap hit through 2020-21

David Savard – Columbus Blue Jackets – $4.25-million cap hit through 2020-21

Jonas Brodin – Minnesota Wild – $4.17-million cap hit through 2020-21

Mattias Ekholm – Nashville Predators – $3.75-million cap hit through 2021-22

Connor Murphy – Chicago Blackhawks – $3.85-million cap hit through 2021-22

MacKenzie Weegar – Florida Panthers – RFA

Adam Larsson – Edmonton Oilers – $4.17-million cap hit through 2020-21

Matt Benning – Edmonton Oilers – RFA with arbitration rights