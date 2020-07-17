NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Vegas Golden Knights

On Tryamkin and sweeteners for an Eriksson deal

Rick Dhaliwal: Nikita Tryamkin signed in the KHL for one more season. Agent Todd Diamond: Nikita could not wait any longer, the risk was too high for him, he has not played since February. The Canucks can not do a deal right now due to cap issues & they do not want to add a 1 way deal right now.

Tryamkin will be the Canucks property for one more season.

Rick Dhaliwal: Diamond continued: “I’ve been in this business 25 years. I don’t need anybody to tell me they have a cap issue. Everybody in Vancouver media and in the NHL knows it. They’re probably feeling a bit of relief that we took one issue off the table.”

TSN Radio Vancouver: Rick Dhaliwal said that back in February, defenseman Nikita Tryamkin had a really good offer from his KHL team but he told them “No.”

He told them he wanted to return to the NHL and the Vancouver Canucks. He has to take a pay-cut now because of timing.

Dhaliwal adds that Tryamkin wasn’t looking for $5 million on a longer-term deal, but a one-year ‘show me’ contract. If it wasn’t for the COVID-19 situation he would have already signed with the Canucks.

If the Canucks would have signed Tryamkin, defenseman Troy Stecher‘s tenure with the team could have been in doubt. With Tryamkin, the Canucks likely wouldn’t qualify the pending RFA.

TSN Radio Vancouver: Rick Dhaliwal said that when teams are talking to the Canucks about Loui Eriksson, they were asking for Brogan Rafferty and Adam Gaudette at the trade deadline. Kole Lind would be another player that teams may be interested in when looking for a sweetener added an Eriksson deal.

On the Golden Knights cap situation and team captaincy

Justin Emerson: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon on their salary cap situation: “We’re going to be at the cap, and that’s by design. It’s perishable inventory. If you don’t use those dollars on your payroll and make your team as good as it can be, you’re not doing your job well.”

Justin Emerson of the Las Vegas Sun: Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer said on Wednesday that the Golden Knights will have a captain next season. They have never had a team captain.

“We will have one prior to the start of next season,” DeBoer said. “We have great leadership, a big group of guys that have really taken charge and recognized the opportunity, so we’re just going to keep it the way it is until we finish this season.”

Mark Stone would be the favorite. Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith and Nate Schmidt would be contenders. Deryk Engelland (pending UFA), Brayden McNabb and Paul Stastny would be long shots.