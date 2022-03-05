NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and Western Conference Deadline Notes

The Agents for Miller and Hoglander

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent, Brian Bartlett, for Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller: “J.T.’s focus is on helping turn things around in Van. His foot is not out the door. We can’t talk extension until the summer, but when the time comes, it’s hard to believe we wouldn’t have those discussions.”

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent, Alain Roy, for Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander: “The trade deadline stuff is more manufactured by media and social media channels than reality. He loves Vancouver and his teammates and his focus is climbing into a playoff spot. The rest is out of his control.”

Western Conference deadline notes

Emily Kaplan of ESPN: The Seattle Kraken will trade defenseman Mark Giordano by the trade deadline. Things haven’t gone as planned for the Kraken and several players aren’t happy. He hasn’t submitted his 10-team trade list but knows a contender will want him. Teams that have shown interest include the New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, St, Louis Blues and the Carolina Hurricanes. Giordano carries a $6.75 million cap and the Kraken can retain salary.

Contract talks between the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg are preliminary but talks are expected to continue. Though the Predators may have tested what his trade value might be, it would be a surprise if he’s traded at the deadline.

One team to keep an eye on at the deadline is the Minnesota Wild. They’ve been patient.

If the Vancouver Canucks get a really good offer leading up to the deadline for Brock Boeser, they could act on it. Seems more of an offseason move if at all.

The Los Angeles Kings could be looking for at least a depth defenseman.

There is a strong possibility that Marc-Andre Fleury remains in Chicago. He wants to play next year.

The Blackhawks could move defenseman Calvin de Haan, forward Ryan Carpenter and possibly Brandon Hagel. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews aren’t going anywhere.

Dallas Stars goaltender Braden Holtby is available.

Ville Husso is getting lots of interest but don’t believe the St. Louis Blues will trade him. The Blues may have some interest in Claude Giroux and my be looking for help on the blue line.