NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Brock Boeser, and J.T. Miller

The Vancouver Canucks Merry Go Round

Thomas Drance of The Athletic (mailbag): Often, the General Manger meetings stir the pots and recycle some things. This week was no exception as the Vancouver Canucks are in the news yet again. Granted, Vancouver has won five straight games in their almost annual too late in the season hot streak.

Unfortunately, general managers shake off things with less frequency these days. For instance, Vancouver and Patrik Allvin would love to get rid of some contracts before next season. However, he has gone on record saying there would be no retention in salary to sweeten any deals. That goes for J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser.

NHL Rumors: It feels like we have been here a few times with Vancouver.

Now, while it has been said Allvin is willing to work with Boeser, it is interesting to note that the rumors have never really stopped. Furthermore, the General Manager understands that there are a laundry list of bad contracts associated with the Vancouver Canucks. Yet, Miller was extended for seven years, $56 million.

Also, we may never fully comprehend how close Pittsburgh actually was to acquiring J.T. Miller. One thing is clear. Conversations ran deeper than anyone is comfortable to admitting. That is the nature of the business. Vancouver has the appearance of being picky. They do not want to part with a high pick and do not want to retain.

After that, it becomes about some of the other contracts. Again, the Conor Garland’s and Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s of the world. The first buyout window opens June 15th. Could there be some fireworks then as free agency comes a couple of weeks later? Anything is possible. Vancouver is hoping for help.

Brock Boeser Coping As Best As He Can

Ben Kuzma of The Province (Q&A): Speculating about what kind of toll the year has taken on Brock Boeser proves how tough the past couple of seasons have been. Boeser lost his father, then more COVID, and then all these trade rumors. Add in the mess of Vancouver and that may just be partly why he has struggled.

NHL Rumors: Just a loaded edition of NHL Rumors

Teams remain and have been interested in the Vancouver Canucks’ winger. However, Vancouver seems equally eager to work with the forward. Is that to showcase him or do they genuinely want to work things out? That’s a great question to ask.