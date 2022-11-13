NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and the World Cup of Hockey

The Bruce Boudreau-Vancouver Canucks situation lingers on

Taj: Thomas Drance on the Bruce Boudreau situation: “There’s certainly a point of view internally that — while the club would rather get on a run — continuing to lose may be preferable to chasing a dead cat bounce with a new coach…”

Rick Dhaliwal: There are many people who think that Canucks ownership won’t fire Boudreau because they are still paying Travis Green. Was told yesterday that, that is not the case. If president Jim Rutherford feels that is the move that they need to make, he has full authority to make the move.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on the Canucks and Boudreau.

“I also heard you guys Ron, talking about Bruce Boudreau and his future and all the commentary this week.

Look, the one thing I get a real sense of just being around Vancouver for a couple days is that, I think there is a lot of people who would like an answer one way or the other and they don’t like the way that it’s just hanging there.

Some clarity I think would be appreciated.”

The Calgary Flames are looking for a forward

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Calgary Flames.

“Also, Calgary, late night in our game against Winnipeg. Seven losses in a row. I heard this week the Flames have been looking around for a scoring forward. I’ve been told that’s been going on since August. So I don’t think there is anything pressing on that one right now.

I do think if there’s a team to keep an eye on right now, it might be St. Louis.

World Cup of Hockey pushed back

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on pushing back the World Cup of Hockey until 2025.

“Okay, World Cup pushed to 2025. The players want best-on-best. The Russian situation essentially making it guys a non-starter.

The NHL and NHLPA did go down the road on this one. Prelims would have been in North America and Europe. The finals in North America. Eastern as well and not in the West. Those would have been the semi-finals and finals.