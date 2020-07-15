NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Cap Issues, Boeser, Pettersson and Hughes

Benning on their cap issues

Sportsnet 650: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning on their salary cap issues: “We’ve had lots of time to go over all the different scenarios on what our team would look like. It’s nice to get into the here and now. Watching our guys skating and looking forward to the playoffs.”

Sportsnet 650: “We wanted to be in a position to have our young guys compete in these types of situation, to see the intensity and the focus you need to be successful in the playoffs. This is an excellent opportunity for our youngsters players to experience this.”

Notes on Pettersson, Hughes and Boeser

@Taj1944: Elliotte Friedman said on the radio that he believes that in the past the Canucks have spoken to teams about Brock Boeser.

Friedman adds that if he has a good playoff, he isn’t going to be traded anywhere.

Travis Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are eligible to sign contact extensions now. Their next contracts are really important as they’ll help determine how much salary cap flexibility the Canucks will have going forward. They are two deals that may take some time to work out given the flat cap and free agent uncertainties.

Pettersson and Hughes will likely settle for bridge contracts and look for a big deal in a couple of years when league revenue increases.

The Canucks don’t need to trade a core player like Brock Boeser because of their salary cap issues. There are other ways they can free up salary.

It doesn’t make sense to trade a player like Boeser. Now, if they could get a young, top-four right-handed defenseman that could have top-pairing upside, it might be something they could consider. Teams are looking to move those players though.

There are some within the Canucks organization who view Tyler Toffoli higher than Boeser.