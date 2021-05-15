NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Buffalo Sabres

Changes on many fronts could be happening for the Canucks this offseason

Sekeres and Price: Matt Sekeres has been hearing that the Vancouver Canucks could be considering some big moves on both the hockey and business side of things.

Matthew Sekeres: Geoff Courtnall is a name to keep an eye on. He has had an influence with the Canucks ownership since 2008 when they hired Mike Gillis as their GM.

It’s possible that Courtnall could get a front-office, hockey business role with the Canucks

Patrick Johnston: (going off Sekeres tweets) “The brand is at stake, he says the family understands. I’ve been told for some time the brand’s status would be a big tipping point in any decision. If the brand was at risk, change could come.”

Could the Blue Jackets-Sabres work out an Eichel deal?

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen has let it be known for months that they are looking for a top-six center. Has he already spoken to the Sabres about Jack Eichel?

The Blue Jackets have three first-round picks this year and a goaltender he can trade. They don’t really have ‘top prospects’ but he may be willing to trade some roster players if he can get a No. 1 center.

Are maybe some within the Blue Jackets organization that would be okay with moving on from Patrik Laine already. They currently don’t have a center that suits Laine. His energy and passion that he showed is the bigger issue. Would a different coach change that?

Kekalainen is believed to be more open to the idea of trading Laine now than he was at the trade deadline.

Would a deal involving Laine, Kosipalo, and two first-round picks (later picks) be enough to land Eichel?