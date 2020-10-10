NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Tyson Barrie, Buffalo Sabres, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Slower opening to free agency

James Mirtle: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said that no interview period and a flat cap were causes for the slower first day of free agency.

Benning on OEL

TSN Radio Vancouver: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning on the Oliver Ekman-Larsson possible deal: “At the end of the day, you’d have to ask if we were close. We negotiated through the week. We gave them our last offer this morning. They didn’t think it was acceptable so we moved on.”

Oilers looking for a goalie and D

Edmonton Oilers: GM Ken Holland said that they are done with their forward group. He added that they are looking to add another goaltender and possibly another defenseman.

Three teams looking at Barrie

Darren Dreger: The Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks are all considering Tyson Barrie.

Trade route for Sabres?

Mike Harrington: The Sabres aren’t a big player in free agency, they need to trade.

Penguins GM on their offseason so far

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford on how he’s felt their offseason has gone: “I feel like we’re making headway. Other teams are making headway too. We’re not going to just stop now. … We may not do anything here right today, but if something came along …”

Wes Crosby: Rutherford: “We’ll still look at that right-shot defenseman. We’ve got Ruhwedel and Trotman there that can go in behind Marino and Letang. So we could look at that if something came along here in the next few days.”

Wes Crosby: Rutherford: “And any other position that we think we can upgrade, we’ll do it. We’ll always watch for it.”

Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins GM Rutherford wouldn’t comment on whether he’s started contract extension talks with 2021 restricted free agents like Teddy Blueger and John Marino.