NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller

Nick Kypreos: “Just one more. One more. And just in terms of your thoughts on this is, I don’t know what do you want to call it, disagreement, feud between Pettersson and JT Miller, and whether or not it’ll cost one of them traded, because everybody’s feeling like names are out there.

Do you see any scenario where they, they move one of them? And the sense is it would be JT Miller before Pettersson. Love your thoughts on this.”

Seravalli: “Look, could it, could I see a scenario that,t that world exists? Yeah, I think I could. I think it’s probably a single-digit percentage point. Look, at the end of the day, these two guys have played together since 2019. They both signed eight-year contracts knowing that the other one was there. We didn’t hear a peep about this last season, even though this has been ongoing for years.

Two guys that look on any given team in any work environment you’ve ever been in, not every single person gets along with everyone else, and that’s okay. That’s a fact of life.

I do think it’s something that they probably need to more consciously manage this year. And it does, do we get to a point where one of these guys raises their hand and says, ‘I’ve had enough. I can’t do it anymore.’ Maybe.

But I can only tell you that the biggest loser in that situation will almost certainly be the Vancouver Canucks, because it’s gonna be difficult to find equal value for those players in return.

If you wanna change it up. Sure, doesn’t mean the Canucks are gonna be better off for it in the short-term or the long-term, and I think they’ve got every incentive in the world to try and work this out.”

