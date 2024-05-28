NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks GM on Their Offseason and What They May Want to Add

Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on some tough decisions they’ll have to make this offseason

Reporter: “You talk about not being satisfied. At the same time, you know, this group took some big strides, accomplished a lot. How does what this group did this year color how you approach things going forward with some tough decisions to make this summer?

Allvin: “Yeah, and I think that’s the meeting side we’re going to have with Rick and the coaches here moving forward and with the hockey operations staff. And as I said, the players expressed their interest to stay. We all know we’re, have a salary cap, so we want to be a competitive team moving forward. So it’s only so much I can pay certain individuals and hopefully, we can find ways to keep a lot of players because I do think that a lot of them have a chance to, with the, with the coaches here and take, take the game to the next level.

Reporter: “Patrik, it looks like this team, while it accomplished a lot. It looks like offensively, even when Brock was healthy and Petey was healthy, that they may have still been a forward short, a top-six forward short. I know that was a big topic of conversation around the trade deadline.

Watching the way things played out. Is that something, you know, in hindsight, you might have been more aggressive at it that time of year or did you do everything you could do, and how did you see it as it played out?

Allvin: “Yeah, I think we had when we, we talked about the, the lineup and the roster we had and moving forward and where we can allocate money and what would give us the best chance to win games in the playoffs. We thought strengthening the middle was a priority with the Elias Lindholm.

Would I have access to more assets and, and money I would definitely add a top-six forward. But I, we, we didn’t have that opportunity. And I think that’s something we’re going to look at here to see what part of a lineup we need to improve on. We still have a lot of younger players that are knocking on the door and with a good summer should be ready to take a big, big step.”

Sportsnet: Canucks GM Patrik Allvin when asked what they’d like to add this offseason to their roster.

Reporter: “Knowing what you have already on the roster, what would you like to add to the roster? Other than Wayne Gretzky.”

Rick Tocchet: “I already gave him a list.”

Allvin: “Yeah, and it’s short.”

No, I think we got to continue to see and yeah, a top-six winger would, would be, would be nice. I think we need to add some speed.

But again, for us is to, to meet with my staff here and see what they have in-house. And as I said, I am sure a lot of players in Abbotsford took big steps here. So we’ll, we’ll continue here over the next few weeks and see where, what we have in terms of free agency and the players going to stay here or how much cap we have cap space we have left.”