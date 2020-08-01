NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks and Jacob Markstrom … Boston Bruins and Jake DeBrusk

Canucks – Markstrom talked this week but will wait

NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said that they will resume contract talks with pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Jacob Markstrom when their playoffs are over.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Jacob, and you know we talked again yesterday,” Benning told Sportsnet. “We’re going to get something figured out for him. We both decided let’s just wait until after the playoffs are done. We’ll sit down with his agent Pat Morris and with Jacob and we’ll get something figured out. We want to keep him on the team. He’s been a good goalie for us here the last couple of years and a big part of the team.”

Benning added the he doesn’t believe the Markstrom’s playoff performance will have any effect on their contract talks.

DeBrusk on his pending free agency

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston: The Boston Bruins signed RFA Anders Bjork to a three-year deal earlier this week. 23-year old Jake DeBrusk is another RFA that will be looking for a new deal.

The Bruins will have about $16 million in salary cap space for DeBrusk, Torey Krug, Matt Grzelcyk and Zdeno Chara. DeBrusk has averaged 20 goals over his first three seasons and will be looking for a raise.

Brock Boeser and Travis Konecny are comparables and they’ve already signed for over $5 million per season. Depending on the length of contract they go with, he could be in the $4.5 to $5.5 million range.

DeBrusk after Bjork signed and on a Zoom call with NBC Sports Boston.