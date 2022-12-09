NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Los Angeles Kings, and the Colorado Avalanche

Quick Hits on the Canucks, Kings and Avalanche

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: One NHL GM this week: “We’d all like to make a (bleeping) trade. But there’s no room to do it.”

Would a Brock Boeser for Anthony Mantha trade make sense for both the Vancouver Canucks and Washington Capitals?

Things don’t seem to be trending in the direction of a contract extension for Bo Horvat.

Canucks Jim Rutherford won’t rush into moving defenseman Luke Schenn. They’ll likely get some strong offers for him and his $900,000 cap hit.

The Los Angeles Kings and pending UFA Trevor Moore could be getting closer to an extension.

The Colorado Avalanche will look to add a center, but it may not be right away.

Six potential landing spots for Brock Boeser

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Where could Brock Boeser end up? The Vancouver Canucks trading Boeser to Canadian and division rivals the Edmonton Oilers or Calgary Flames doesn’t make a lot of sense for them.

Six potential destinations for Boeser

Dallas Stars – Are believed to be in the market for a top-six forward and are a contending team. They have cap concerns though and would have to send money out. Would a package involving Denis Gurianov work?

Minnesota Wild – Boeser grew up just south of Minneapolis. They have cap concerns as well with $14.74 million in dead money next season and the year after, but they could use his scoring. Could the Wild send Matt Dumba to Vancouver, who could then flip the pending UFA?

New Jersey Devils – The Devils are now on the contending side of things. Would need to send salary out as well. They have pending UFAs in Miles Wood and Andreas Johnsson and could include picks and/or prospects.

New York Islanders – Could use another scorer. Would the Canucks be interested in Anthony Beauvillier, who has one year left at $4.15 million?

New York Rangers – They haven’t internally found a top-six right winger. They have also been linked to Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane to fill the right winger issue.

Pittsburgh Penguins – The Penguins would need to send money out. Pending UFA Jason Zucker is at $5.5 million and maybe he could be a deadline flip to say his hometown Vegas Golden Knights. Would Canucks Jim Rutherford be interested in Kasperi Kapanen again?