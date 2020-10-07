NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, LA Kings, Offers Sheets, and Florida Panthers

Canucks increased their offer to Markstrom

Sportsnet 650: Satiar Shah on Sportsnet on the Vancouver Canucks and Jacob Markstrom: “The Canucks have upped their offer and that offer is pretty significant…. It is at the point now where the #Canucks are putting their best foot forward”

All quiet on the Island

Greg Wyshynski: There are a lot of people wondering what the New York Islanders are planning for this offseason.

They have about $9 million in salary cap space. Pending restricted free agent Mathew Barzal will take up most of that, and Devon Toews and Ryan Pulock also need new deals.

They have some veteran players on big contracts that have trade protection.

Blake on trade talks

David Pagnotta: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake on trade talks: “A lot of the calls happens tonight. It’s amazing after the draft the calls that are placed. . . There will be a lot of communication going forward.”

WGR 550: John Shannon on offer sheets: “I think we could see a possible offer sheet for the big center Pierre-Luc Dubois in Columbus. Mikhail Sergachev in Tampa Bay could be another one. Teams like Columbus and Tampa Bay will be targeted for offer sheets by other teams.”

Hoffman should get plenty of interest. Panthers dangling Yandle?

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: There should be plenty of teams interested in pending UFA Mike Hoffman. Hoffman hasn’t ruled out returning to the Florida Panthers.

Teams looking for scoring that might be interested include Edmonton Oilers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks.

The Panthers have over $21.7 million in salary cap space and could be eyeing Alex Pietrangelo.

Panthers GM Bill Zito is working the phones and could be dangling defenseman Keith Yandle. Yandle does have a full no-movement clause and a $6.35 million cap hit, and will likely remain with the team.