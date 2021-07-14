NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Pettersson, Hughes, Virtanen and Areas of Need

Canucks, Pettersson and Hughes focusing on the term

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Vancouver Canucks, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes continue their dialogue as they work away on an extension.

“They’re mostly focused on term right now. What’s going to make the player happy. What’s going to make the team happy. Good discussions last week. The discussions and negotiations have continued this week, but there is a lot of work to be done on both of those extensions.”

Will the Canucks buy out Virtanen? What could the Canucks be looking to do this offseason?

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman when asked if he gets the sense that the Vancouver Canucks will buy out forward Jake Virtanen, and what else the Canucks could be looking for this offseason.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I do think so. I think, you know people wait to the end to buy out so they can see if, first of all, a) do we need the space; b) do we need to leave someone unprotected potentially, and c) can we get something in return?

That’s kind of where we are right now. We’re kind of sitting there and waiting to see how that is going to happen, but I think that’s the case.

The other things I’m hearing on Vancouver is that they are looking out there, if you’re going to move Schmidt, and depending on what happens with the likes of Edler and Hamonic, I definitely think they are looking at defensemen. And I think also they are looking for a center with some ‘heft’ was the word I used, some size to them. Not necessarily looking for a plodder, but someone who’s a bit bigger and can play potentially for that third center role.

I don’t think they want to play Miller there. I think they prefer to have Miller up higher in the lineup as a wing. So I think they are looking at that kind of a player and see if they can get one.”