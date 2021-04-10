NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars and the Trade Bait Board

Canucks know they’ll have a real crammed schedule if they return

Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL: The NHL is hoping the Vancouver Canucks can finished their 56 game schedule. The Canucks are working with public health officials who will say if/when things are safe enough to return. No player has approached GM Jim Benning about not returning.

“Once we’re healthy and we’re ready to play, I expect our players are going to be competitive here down the stretch,” Benning said. “We’ve got a hard-working group, a team that has a lot of pride. So, our schedule will be hard, we’re going to have a lot of games in a short period of time, but we’ll just see how we feel and how we come out of this and see where it goes.”

Blues could move pending UFAs. Do they have interest in Hall? Iafallo hits the rumor mill. Trade bait board

Frank Seravalli of TSN: The St. Louis Blues could be both buyers and sellers at the deadline. GM Doug Armstrong has a history of moving pending UFAs when they were a bubble playoff team. Mike Hoffman and Tyler Bozak could be on the move. Jaden Schwartz has had his name come up in the rumor mill.

The Blues are believed to have spoken with the Buffalo Sabres about Taylor Hall. Could the Sabres retain salary and the Blues send Hoffman to Buffalo? Could Hall then fit into their longer-range plans.

The Los Angeles Kings and Alex Iafallo continue to talk but his name has come up in trade speculation.

Teams are calling the Dallas Stars, who might consider moving some of their pending UFAs in Jamie Oleksiak, Andrew Cogliano, Blake Comeau and Mark Pysyk.

1. David Savard – RD

2. Taylor Hall – LW

3. Mike Hoffman – LW

4. Nick Foligno – LW

5. Alex Iafallo – LW

6. Jonathan Bernier – G

7. Luke Glendening – C

8. Mikael Granlund – C

9. Jamie Oleksiak – LD

10. Josh Manson – RD

11. Mattias Ekholm – LD

12. Scott Laughton – C

13. Chicago’s Cap Space

14. Vince Dunn – LD

15. Brandon Montour – RD

16. Toronto’s pick/prospect

17. Nikita Zadorov – LD

18. David Rittich – G

19. Mattias Janmark – LW

20. Alex Goligoski – LD

21. Andrew Cogliano – LW

22. Dmitry Kulikov – LD

23. Tyler Bozak – C

24. Mike Reilly – LD

25. David Kampf – C

26. Ryan Dzingel – LW

27. Chris Tierney – C

28. Chris Driedger – G

29. Colin Miller – RD

30. Devan Dubnyk – G

31. Blake Comeau – RW

32. Marc Staal – LD

33. Sam Bennett – C

34. Michael Del Zotto – LD

35. Marcus Sorensen – LW

36. Ryan Murray – LD

37. Erik Gudbranson – RD

38. Mark Pysyk – RD

39. Derek Ryan – C/RW

40. Brandon Sutter – C/RW

41. Jake Virtanen – RW

42. Alex Kerfoot – C

43. Elvis Merzlikins – G

44. Darcy Kuemper – G

45. Anthony DeAngelo – RD