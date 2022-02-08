NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Trade Rumors, Trade Deadline and Trade Tiers

Canucks Rutherford on trade rumors and the trade deadline

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford on trade rumors; “It is not coming from us, I feel for the player because it disrupts his life. I know this is a passionate hockey market and it is great for the sport but not so great for the player involved.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Rutherford on the trade deadline: “We have full hockey staff meetings this week. We have more people in place, more voices, it is time to get everyone thoughts and Patrik Allvin to make some decisions.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Rutherford on cap flexibility: “You do not want to be a cap team. Everyone jumps to the conclusion we have to trade Miller or Boeser, it does not have to be a top player.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Rutherford on pending RFA Brock Boeser: “Let me correct you guys, his qualifier is just over 7 million, not 7.5 M. He is a good player, he can score and is a young guy.”

Cap Friendly: “Unless there has been a change in understanding since the MOU was released, his Qualifying Offer according to our understanding is $7.5M. Boeser signed his deal on Sep. 16, 2019. MOU was signed on July 8, 2020. QO of $7.05M would only apply if it was signed after the MOU. “

Canucks Trade Tiers

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the Vancouver Canucks ahead of the March 21st trade deadline.

Not Moving – Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Tyler Myers, Bo Horvat, Thatcher Demko, and Vasily Podkolzin.

The Big Decisions tier – Brock Boeser (pending RFA), J.T Miller, Conor Garland, and Tyler Motte, (pending UFA).

Cash in, cash out hockey trade tier – Tanner Pearson, Travis Hamonic, Jason Dickinson, and Tucker Poolman.

“The Alex Edler will he waive tier” – Jaroslav Halak

If it’s an offer they can’t refuse – Luke Schenn, Nils Hoglander, Kyle Burroughs, Juho Lammikko, and Matthew Highmore.