NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – When Will Changes Happen? Brock Boeser, and Trade Tiers

When will changes in Vancouver occur?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Everyone in the Vancouver Canucks organization knows that changes are coming, it’s just a matter of when. Some are pushing for moves to start happening quickly. There were times yesterday when thought something was going to happen. There are so many rumors it’s hard to tell what is the truth and what is not.

If the Canucks wanted to speak with Claude Julien, the Montreal Canadiens wouldn’t stand in their way.

Boeser doesn’t think he’ll be moved

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Brock Boeser has been the Vancouver Canucks leading scorer in two of the past four years but finds himself in the rumor mill. Boeser says it’s getting old and added.

“I was confused. I think it’s just people looking for an answer out in the social media world with the team struggling, especially now. That’s part of it.

Boeser doesn’t think he’ll get traded.

“I personally don’t think I’m going to get traded,” Boeser said. “I feel like I’m part of the core here and a big piece. That’s just how I feel.

“At the end of the day, I can’t worry about that stuff. I just have to go out and perform. It’s been a tough stretch for me personally, and obviously for the team.

Boeser is a pending RFA and is owed a $7.5 million qualifying offer.

Canucks trade tiers

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Putting Vancouver Canucks players into trade tiers.

The Untouchables – Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

Yeah, we’re not trading him – Bo Horvat and Nils Hoglander.

Nic to have – J.T. Miller, Thatcher Demko and Conor Garland.

I’ll hear you out, but if this leaks to Dhaliwal I’m denying it – Brock Boeser

This better be good if you’re asking about him – Vasily Podkolzin and Jack Rathbone.

Trade deadline rental – Tyler Motte, Kyle Burroughs, Jaroslav Halak, Luke Schenn and Matthew Highmore.

Expensive, backdoor cap saving – Michael Ferland

Could probably wriggle out of that contract – Travis Hamonic, Jason Dickinson and Tanner Pearson.

Replacement level depth – Justin Bailey, Juho Lammikko, Brad Hunt, Madison Bowey, Alex Chiasson and Justin Dowling.

Negative trade value – Tucker Poolman, Tyler Myers, Oliver Ekman-Larsson.