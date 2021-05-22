NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Will Some Players Want Out? Buyouts Coming?

Will some Canucks players ask for a trade?

Thomas Drance: Don’t expect that the Vancouver Canucks will announce their full coaching staff right away.

Goaltending coach Ian Clark is an interesting negotiation to watch. It could be a complicated negotiation.

Matthew Sekeres: “Going to take a helluva sales job to bring back.”

Rick Dhaliwal: John Shannon on CHEK TV with Donnie and Dhali: “I think that Canucks are going to add someone else on the management side. I could see them adding a President.”

Alex Blair: “Not a surprise but multiple people both in and around the @Canucks and around the @NHL “stunned”, “surprised” and “shocked” by @FriedgeHNIC report that Canucks ownership is planning to bring back GM JB. Believe the decision will not be well received by many @Canucks players.”

@BoestMode: Thomas Drance on Donnie and Dhali: “In that room right now there’s a group of players who have looked at what’s transpired the last while and are side-eying this org. Repairing trust and long term vision will be a big challenge for the Canucks”

@Account4hockey: Elliotte Friedman said on Sportsnet 650 that he thinks one or two of Canucks players that are upset will ask for a trade out of Vancouver.

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Canucks GM Jim Benning said that “It’s on me” several times during a media availability.

“I’m accountable and responsible as a general manager,” Benning said Friday.

The Canucks didn’t take a step forward this season like they have hoped.

Offseason buyout candidates include Jay Beagle, Antoine Roussel, Loui Eriksson and Jake Virtanen. Virtanen’s legal situation may complicate things.

Benning added that they could look to make a trade or two. He did add that no player asked for trade yet.

The Canucks plan on being aggressive on the trade and free markets according to Benning.