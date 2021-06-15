NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, and the Edmonton Oilers

Looking like bridge deals for Pettersson and Hughes

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on the Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes contracts: “Petey will get done, could be looking at 3 years. They are grinding away, lots of optimism. On Hughes, it is more of a challenge, not same term as Pettersson.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Friedman on Henrik and Daniel Sedin: “I do not have a timeline but I expect it to happen, I would be surprised if it did not.”

Jets tight not saying much about Perreault

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff on pending UFA forward Mathieu Perreault.

“As far as who we’re going to pursue or not pursue, we’re going to keep those things internal.”

Who will the Jets protect?

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Do the Winnipeg Jets protect defenseman Dylan DeMelo or Logan Stanley for the expansion draft?

Projecting the Jets protected list.

Forwards – Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Defensemen – Josh Morrissey, Neal Poink and Dylan DeMelo.

Goaltender – Connor Hellebuyck.

Intriguing options for the Seattle Kraken – Mason Appleton, Stanley, Jansen Harkins and Mikhail Berdin.

Oilers should at least talk to Kulikov

Bruce McCurdy of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers traded a 2022 fourth-round pick at the trade deadline for Dmitry Kulikov. Kulikov was paired with Adam Larsson on the second pairing. Both coach Dave Tippett and GM Ken Holland like their veteran defenseman.

Before free agency opens this offseason, Holland should at least talk to his camp to see what he’s looking for. He had signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal last offseason and could be looking for a raise.

The Oilers did re-sign Kris Russell to a one-year deal at $1.25 and they play a similar role.

Potential free agents targets could include defensemen Jamie Oleksiak or Derek Forbort.