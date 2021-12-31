NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Four trade options for the Golden Knights

Owen Krepps of Vegas Golden Knights: It’s not known exactly when Jack Eichel will return to the lineup but they will need to create some cap space when he’s ready to be activated. The Golden Knights also have Alec Martinez, Nolan Patrick and Jake Bischoff on the LTIR.

Currently, the Golden Knights have $5.3 million cap space and would be over by $4.6 million if Eichel were to be activated. When the others are ready to return, they would be $11 million over the cap.

Trade options for the Golden Knights.

Evgenii Dadonov – 14 points in 31 games with a $5 million cap hit with two years left on his deal. He might interest the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings. He has a modified NTC.

Reilly Smith – Pending UFA with a $5 million cap hit. On pace for 27 goals this season. He has 26 points in 33 games. Would get a better return for the Smith than Dadonov but is more important to their lineup.

Brayden McNabb – If they moved either Dadonov or Smith, they’d still need to clear around $2 million. McNabb carries a $2.5 million cap hit. His role has been reduced but he’s still a leader.

Mattias Janmark – Has missed some time with COVID and injuries. Just three goals in 28 games. A $2 million cap hit.

Could the Golden Knights keep Alec Martinez on the LTIR until the start of the playoffs like the Lightning did with Nikita Kucherov. If they moved either Smith or Dadonov, they may be able to keep McNabb or Janmark.

Malkin is pretty rich already

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Evgeni Malkin could be looking to return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup during their road trip that runs from January 8th to 17th.

The 35-year old pending unrestricted free agent would like to play for three or four more years, and he hopes his knee will now allow him to do that. He’s been focused on getting healthy and not about his contract status.