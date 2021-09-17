NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Golden Knights still need to re-sign Nolan Patrick

David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: The Vegas Golden Knights still need to re-sign RFA forward Nolan Patrick.

Rich Evans, Patrick’s agent said earlier this week that there were no updates on talks.

Patrick is unlikely to sign a long-term deal. Casey Mittelstadt‘s contract with the Buffalo Sabres could be a comparable – three years at a $2.5 million salary cap hit.

Even with having Alex Tuch on the LTIR, the Golden Knights are tight against the cap ceiling.

Maple Leafs top management on the hot seat and Morgan Rielly

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun: Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan, GM Kyle Dubas, and head coach Sheldon Keefe could all be on the hot seat this season if it doesn’t go well for the team. The Leafs need some playoff success and not just a good regular season.

Morgan Rielly is entering the final year of his contract, and the Maple Leafs shouldn’t trade him. The only way that they should do it is if they are getting equal or better value, and that isn’t going to happen.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Morgan Rielly could be the Maple Leafs ‘own rental’ this season. Fans are worried the team’s No. 1 defenseman will seek greener pastures in free agency next July. Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on the Bob McCown Podcast.

“I don’t necessarily think we can look at what Chicago, Columbus (with Zach Werenski’s extension) and Edmonton (Darnell Nurse) did and say that we have to follow suit with them.” “We know what our limitations are going to be. We like Morgan a lot, but we’ll keep all the contents of that private between J.P. Barry and myself.”

The Leafs may not be able to afford him.

It doesn’t make sense for the Maple Leafs to pursue pending UFA P.K. Subban. He carries a $9 million salary cap hit.