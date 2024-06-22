NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Mantha won’t be back with the Vegas Golden Knights next year

TSN: Catherine Savoie of RDS was told by Anthony Mantha, that he was told by the Vegas Golden Knights that he wasn’t going to be re-signed by the team.

The 29-year-old carried a $5.7 million cap hit in the last year of his four-year deal.

The Golden Knights have $6.2 million in projected salary cap space with 20 players and that is including LTIR relief.

Jason Pothier of Sin Bin: If the Vegas Golden Knights are not able to re-sign forward Jonathan Marchessault, Patrick Kane may be an option for the Golden Knights. They’ll need to find a middle-six forward and someone for their power-play.

Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star: 40-year-old Mark Giordano intends to play next season, but it’s not known if the Toronto Maple Leafs will want him back. He played in 46 regular games last season but he didn’t play in any playoff games.

“Mark has made the decision that he’s playing for a few more years,” said his agent, Rich Winter. “He feels very confident. He’s been talking to a lot of people who tell him: Don’t quit until they make you.”

Winter wouldn’t comment on if there are any talks with the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs need to find a goaltender to play with Joseph Woll. Ilya Samsonov won’t be back, and Martin Jones and Matt Murray are expected to test free agency.

Forwards Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi hope to get a long-term contract from the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs will have to decide by June 30th if they want to qualify Timothy Liljegren, Connor Dewar, Nick Robertson and Noah Gregor. Liljegren would be owed a $1.5 million qualifying offer. Dewar comes in at $892,500, with Robertson and Gregor at $813,750