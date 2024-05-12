NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs

Jonathan Marchessault‘s Future in Vegas Still Unclear

Ed Graney of Las Vegas Review-Journal: Graney writes the Vegas Golden Knights have decisions to make regarding several of their pending unrestricted free agents. The list includes Anthony Mantha, Chandler Stephenson, William Carrier, Alec Martinez, and Jonathan Marchessault.

Marchessault is coming off a six-year contract worth $30 million that carried a salary cap hit of $5 million. He is one of the original Golden Misfits and a fan favorite. Marchessault is also coming off a career-best 42-goal season.

We know the Golden Knights are not afraid of making tough decisions regarding their salary cap issues. Vegas has moved on from players before, most notably Marc-Andre Fleury. So GM Kelly McCrimmon is not afraid to walk away from Marchessault.

Marchessault wants to stay in Vegas, but he knows it is a business and not everyone is coming back, given what Vegas did at the trade deadline acquiring Tomas Hertl. There is only so much money that can go around.

Trading Mitch Marner Makes Sense for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Fox writes with the season ending with another disappointing loss to the Boston Bruins, it is time for the Maple Leafs management to really look long and hard at what holes this team needs to fill.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs Finally Ready To Move on From Core Four?

A way to solve many of the problems is to trade Mitch Marner’s skill set. Marner is ending the final year of his deal and is eligible to sign an extension on July 1st. However, the message is clear: the make of the roster has to change, so an extension is out of the question.

Winning this trade will be tough for GM Brad Treliving, but he could acquire a goaltender like Juuse Saros from Nashville or a defenseman like Seth Jones from Chicago.

Marner controls the narrative with a no-movement clause, but it is clear if they did trade Marner using the cap dollars wisely to improve the Maple Leafs.