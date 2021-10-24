NHL Rumors: Vitali Kravtsov, Barrett Hayton, and Jack Eichel

Rangers looking for a top prospect for Vitali Kravtsov

Sportsnet: The New York Rangers are looking to get a top prospect in return for Vitali Kravtsov who remains in Russia according to Jeff Marek.

“He’s in Russia right now, awaiting a trade, refusing assignment to AHL Hartford, so I called around to find out what general manager Chris Drury could be looking for in a trade for this player, and what I got back was a top prospect and he is not budging from that right now.”

There is legit interest in Kravtsov, who has permission to talk to teams.

Coyotes aren’t trading Barrett Hayton

Sportsnet: There have been some rumors that Arizona Coyotes Barrett Hayton has asked for trade. Pat Morris, Hayton’s agent, shot the rumors down.

Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts.

“Here’s his situation. The Arizona Coyotes have not raised his name in any trade discussions, but in a lot of their trade discussions that we know of, Arizona is in the picks and prospects business. Right now, his name is coming up more and more, but we know Jakob Chychrun is going to stay, but everybody else we wonder about. But Barrett Hayton – André Tourigny, the Coyotes head coach, loves him, made him captain at the World Juniors in 2020, so it looks like (Hayton’s) staying.”

Craig Morgan: The Coyotes are not looking to trade forward Barrett Hayton as he is a big part of their plans.

Jack Eichel could file a grievance soon

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that it could be getting close to the point where forward Jack Eichel files a grievance to help end his situation with the Buffalo Sabres. It may not happen in the next couple of days, but possibly soon.