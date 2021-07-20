NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan Strome, Logan Brown, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Will it take a three team trade for Tarasenko to move?

Andy Strickland: A third team could get involved in a Vladimir Tarasenko trade – the St. Louis Blues, Seattle Kraken and someone else.

Are the Senators interested in Strome?

Andy Strickland: The Ottawa Senators are among the teams that have shown interest in New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome. He is generating a decent amount of trade interest.

Brown on the move soon?

Shawn Simpson: Logan’s Brown’s name has been out there a bit about being traded. It’s either coming from the Senators, the agent, or his family. Would assume that he’ll get traded soon.

Flyers have a couple of areas they’d like to upgrade at

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: The Philadelphia Flyers have already added defenseman Ryan Ellis this offseason. They could use another right-handed defenseman (UFA Adam Larsson?), a sniper (trade – Vladimir Tarasenko?), and a backup goalie (UFA – Linus Ullmark?).

Their 13th overall pick on Friday could be in play according to GM Chuck Fletcher.

“We’re certainly going to continue to look at every avenue to get better,” Fletcher said. “We weren’t good enough last year. Ryan Ellis is an upgrade. He’s a step in the right direction. We’re not going to get complacent. We’ll do what we can to upgrade in the areas we can. The primary focus certainly going into next year will be on reducing our goals against.”

Adding a scoring winger like Tarasenko would be a great fit if he is healthy. One report has Tarasenko linked to the Washington Capitals and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Another report has the Seattle Kraken selecting Tarasenko and then flipping him to the Flyers for Voracek and a high draft pick. He’s been linked to the New York Rangers as well.

GM Fletcher could be eyeing right-handed pending UFA defensemen David Savard and Adam Larsson. A cheaper, fallback option could be Travis Hamonic, who Fletcher tried to sign last offseason.