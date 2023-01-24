NHL Rumors: Vladislav Gavrikov, and what teams could be interested

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Goodbye, Gabby on the Columbus Blue Jackets pending UFA defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

Marek: “Vladislav Gavrikov and his $2.8 million contract is an easy add for any team that needs a defenseman. I think Columbus’ preference is to keep Gavrikov. Like I think they’ve probably gone to him to see if there’s any way that they could offer him something that would allow him to stay. Don’t think that’s going to happen.

There’s a number of teams, and we think about Edmonton certainly, right out of the gate. But as we talked about on Saturday, it sounds like Columbus is probably looking for something along the lines of a David Savard deal if they can get it. That’s a first and a third.

And we may look at that and say, wow that’s a lot, but we said that’s a lot for David Savard. We said that’s a lot about Ben Chairot. But those are just the prices you pay come trade deadline time for defensemen.”

Friedman: “Yes, those are. I think it’s kind of wise for Columbus here to let teams talk to him to see if they can sign him. Someone was saying to me the defense market this offseason, at least from unrestricted free agency, it’s not very deep.”

Marek: “Matt Dumba.”

Friedman: “There’s Dumba. There’s (Damon) Severson. The player we’re talking about, Gavrikov. But it’s not deep so it makes sense for Columbus to allow teams to do this.

I had some Leafs fans sending me notes saying, are you sure we’re in on Gavrikov. Like I think at some point this year Toronto has called about like every potential defenseman. We’ve talked about Ottawa has called about every potential defenseman. We all know that.

Edmonton has called around about every potential defenseman. We kind of all know that. Although that’s slowed down cause they’re going well.

I think the Leafs have called around on just about every defenseman. I don’t necessarily think that means they know what they’re going to do or who it’s going to be, but they’ve made their calls. And I still think they’re going to do a forward too. I think they’re going to try to do both.

But Gavrikov’s a good player and I think it’s a smart move by Columbus to say, alright, if it improves our stock or our return, sure, we’ll let people talk to him.”

Marek: “You know which other defensemen are available this offseason?

Friedman: “Which ones?”

Marek: “All of Washington’s, well except for John Carlson. Although I wouldn’t be surprised if Erik Gustafsson, I don’t know how quickly, but I would imagine Washington would want to re-up with Gustafsson.”

