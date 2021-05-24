NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals and the St. Louis Blues

Key to the offseason for the Washington Capitals

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski: Taking a look a some of the offseason questions the Washington Capitals are facing this offseason.

Alex Ovechkin extension – Sources say that Ovechkin’s initial asking price was $12.5 million per season but that was before the COVID pandemic. The Capitals will have to go less with the flat cap. How much term are both sides going to want?

A potential shakeup? The Capitals might need to clear some space to fit in Ovechkin’s contract, or to do some reshuffling. The Caps may be growing tired of Evgeny Kuznetsov who is under contact at $7.8 million through 2024-25. He has a 15-team no trade clause.

Embrace a mini youth movement – Could retool on the fly as they are one of the oldest teams in the NHL. Connor McMichael, their 2019 first-round pick should get a shot.

Key to the offseason for the St. Louis Blues

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski: Taking a look a some of the offseason questions the St. Louis Blues are facing this offseason.

Roster refresh – Pending UFAs in Jaden Schwartz, Tyler Bozak, Mike Hoffman and Carl Gunnarsson. The Blues have said they want to bring Schwartz back. Pending RFAs include Robert Thomas, Zach Sanford, Vince Dunn and Jordan Kyrou.

Craig Berube‘s future – The Blues have dealt with some injuries and the pandemic, but they have lacked intensity and focus that past two seasons. Berube has a year left on his deal.

Expansion draft – David Perron will likely be protected for this expansion draft. Likely to be exposed include Schwartz (UFA), Sammy Blais, Ivan Barbashev, Marco Scandella and Dunn. It is assumed that Dunn’s time in St. Louis is over. The Blues could make things real interesting and leave Vladimir Tarasenko unprotected. Tarasenko carries a $7.5 million salary cap hit through 2022-23.