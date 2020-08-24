NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the St. Louis Blues

Keys to the Washington Capitals offseason

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at some of the offseason questions and decisions the Washington Capitals are facing.

Goodbye Braden Holtby? There weren’t any contract extension talks between the Capitals and pending unrestricted free agent during the season. The Capitals may not be interested in signing him long-term, especially with Ilya Samsonov on an entry-level deal.

Blue line fixes: Coach Todd Reirden had trouble finding chemistry with his defensive pairings. There is a mutual interest to re-sign trade deadline acquisition Brenden Dillon. He’ll be looking for a raise from this $1.635 million. Radko Gudas is a UFA and may not be back.

Is Reirden the right man to coach the Capitals? He’s lead them to good regular seasons but have been knocked out of the playoffs early each year. This strange year may have boughten him another shot.

Don’t expect any big free agent signings for the Blue Jackets

Craig Merz of NHL.com: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said they won’t be looking heavily into free agency this offseason.

“I don’t believe in the signings to be the answer or recipe for success,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Friday. “We’ve done a good job building through drafting and having some depth. “That was tested this year obviously with the injuries, but a lot of the guys that got that opportunity lived up to the expectations or exceeded it.”

Pierre-Luc Dubois will be a restricted free agent and will need a big, new deal. He had 10 points in 10 playoff games.

Blues aren’t concerned about Pietrangelo

Sportsnet: The St. Louis Blues don’t appear to be that concerned with pending unrestricted free agent Alex Pietrangelo.