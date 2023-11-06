NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Winnipeg Jets, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Capitals are talking to teams about Anthony Mantha

The Fourth Period: The Washington Capitals have been trying to move forward Anthony Mantha and his $5.7 million cap hit since last year. Capitals GM Brian MacLellan spoke with multiple teams last month about Mantha, with David Pagnotta reporting the Montreal Canadiens were one of the teams.

Other sources have said that the Capitals have also spoken with the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks. The sweetener the Capitals would attach wasn’t high enough for them. The Anaheim Ducks are another team willing to take salary on with a high asset included.

Nino Niederreiter interested in staying in Winnipeg

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter is interested in a contract extension with the Jets. His agent, Andre Rufener will be in Winnipeg this week according to sources.

Niederreither will be a UFA after the season and is making $4 million this year. The Jets already extended Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck. Defensemen Brenden Dillon and Dylan DeMelo will also be UFAs.

Changing of agents, demotion to the AHL doesn’t mean Kent Johnson isn’t in the Blue Jackets long-term plans

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets sent 2021 first-round pick Kent Johnson to the AHL before the weekend. His future with the Blue Jackets doesn’t seem in doubt according to head coach Paul Vincent.

“(Johnson) is going to be an elite player in the NHL, with the way he keeps progressing over time,” Vincent said. “But he needs to play minutes. He needs to be put in positions to be successful. We’re going to try to find a way to build his confidence up.”

Johnson had a string of healthy scratches earlier this season and switched agents to Pat Brisson last week. Brisson was the agent for Pierre-Luc Dubois and Seth Jones when they asked for trades out of Columbus. Johnson says there is no connection.

“I saw some stuff (rumors on social media) and it’s nothing like that. Pat represents like 75 guys. I get that two (of his previous clients) asked for a trade out of Columbus, but it’s not a thing.”